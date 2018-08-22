Kansas City wants to hear from residents as they weigh changes to animal ordinances

Kansas City is teaming up with animal lovers throughout the city as they hope to make changes to their animal ordinances.
Wednesday at 6 p.m., the city is holding a public meeting to get feedback from residents about six proposed changes. How the city cares for animals in distress. Number of animals allowed in a home. Rules for tethering a dog. Amount of shelter a pet should have outside Mandatory spay and neutering. A program to control cat overpopulation. According to officials, more than two-thirds of animals impounded for cruelty or neglect violations in the city are not reclaimed by their owners.
To change this, the city wants input on the pros and cons of an ordinance being developed to improve the way the city takes care of animals in distress and how they educate owners. Something local shelters say they push for during the adoption process.
“One thing we do here at Wayside Waifs with our humane education program called No More Bullying, we are really attacking that, being proactive, going into schools as humane educators with a companion animal to teach kindness, compassion, being humane to animals,” said Cassey Waugh of Wayside Waifs. “When we are here, working with the adopters, we make sure that is a right fit for a family before they head home together. We make sure that there is a responsibility that the owner is going to have in providing that food, shelter, love, anything that a pet is going to need.”
Another issue the city is trying to address is the growing cat population.
The KC Pet Project recently came out with their stance on the issue. They say they support a trap, neuter and return program for cats within the city. The program would be funded through grants, without a cost to the city.
It’s unknown how many feral cats are living in the city but KC Pet Project says they took in nearly 3,500 cats in 2017 and more than 1,000 of those were strays.
The organization has said though, that they are opposed to mandatory spay and neuter of dogs and cats. They say it would penalize undeserving families who cannot afford surgery for their pets.
Founder of Spay and Neuter KC, Michelle Rivera, says she is glad the city is doing something but wishes there was more education to the public first,
especially when it comes to mandating spay and neutering.
“Anywhere in the US where mandatory spay, neuter has been implemented, intake has increased, euthanasia has increased. Its not a good thing,” Rivera said.
Rivera says something the city does need is a trap, neuter and return program.
“We estimate there could be close to half a million feral cats throughout the greater Kansas City area,” Rivera added.
Independence and Kansas City, KS, recently adopted a similar program but officials say it will take years to see the results.
Wednesday’s meeting will be held at Northland Neighborhoods Incorporated, located at 4420 NE Chouteau Trafficway. It is the city’s last public meeting on the subject.
