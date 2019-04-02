KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Voters will head to the polls to decide whether to create a new sales tax that will fund Pre-K programs in city limits.
This is a controversial proposal by Mayor Sly James.
Most everyone agrees, Kansas City needs more quality pre-school programs and that they need to be more affordable for families.
Most of the disagreements are over how the money will be handled and who gets it.
The plan on the ballot question one would create a 3/8 of cent sales tax to generate 30 million dollars a year.
The mayor’s office estimates that would come out to about $58 a year for the average Kansas City resident.
The money would be used to build new schools, expand and improve existing programs, and subsidize tuition for qualifying families.
Public school districts don’t like the fact that an appointed board would control the money instead of their own elected school boards.
They also oppose the fact that private schools will benefit from the plan.
Private schools say they help to fill a need the school districts can’t fill and there are still children left without a place to go.
“We have 200 children on a waiting list waiting to get in our program and because they are not in a district, it’s because there’s no space, they don’t have space, said Debrorah Mann, the Executive director of Emanuel Family and Childhood Development Center. “We need more quality programs.”
KCTV5 has reached out to Kansas City Public Schools and school districts to go on camera about why they are so against the Pre-K plan.
They all just referred to a joint statement:
KC area public school districts remain concerned about aspects of Mayor James’ sales tax proposal to fund early childhood education
Group of 32 school districts addresses unresolved issues and offers equitable solutions
By Dr. Gayden Carruth
Improving and expanding early childhood education is vitally important to Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City. Our 32 member districts strongly support increased services for our youngest learners and appreciate being able to review the pre-kindergarten tax plan created by the Kansas City mayor’s office.
In addition, our organization is thankful for the opportunity to work with the petitioners and Mayor Sly James to seek better understanding and reasonable compromise. Although the mayor’s office has collaborated on some issues, we remain concerned about several unresolved items. For the sake of our more than 177,000 students, we believe our districts should have been involved with the mayor’s team in the plan’s original design.
All our districts provide pre-kindergarten programs and share a commitment to young children. With this commitment in mind, we are sharing our three main concerns with the mayor’s plan: governance, constitutionality and revenue -- while also providing solutions.
Governance. The current plan essentially removes locally elected boards of education from any significant governance role. All but two of our 14 districts involved in the proposal educate students from multiple municipalities other than Kansas City. Locally elected school boards are charged by state statute with making “rules and regulations for the organization, grading and government in the school district.” These statutes do not assign responsibilities for the districts’ governance to a tax board or other entity -- as would be the case in the mayor’s plan.
Constitutionality. The current tax proposal would provide funding for private sectarian and parochial schools in direct conflict with Missouri Constitution Article IX, which specifically restricts public funding for any “institution of learning controlled by any religious creed, church or sectarian denomination.”
Revenue. In addition to the issue of public funding being diverted to private schools via vouchers, we are concerned about the actual amount of revenue going to students as well as the method of taxation. According to the mayor’s plan, only 25 to 30 percent of the approximately $30 million in sales-tax revenue will be spent for direct services to children during the first three years. We also agree with other organizations expressing concerns about the regressive nature of a sales tax, which disproportionately impacts those least able to pay.
These issues not only face the district’s superintendents attending the meetings with the mayor and the petitioners, they are vitally important to the families of the 32 districts represented by our organization. Our districts have worked diligently toward a reasonable compromise but do not believe the current plan is right for our districts and, more importantly, our children.
Our recommendation to Mayor James is that all parties come together to support individual local school districts’ property-tax initiatives, if the districts choose this method of revenue. In addition, we support the mayor and our school districts collaborating to pursue a state-wide funding method for expansion of early-childhood education.
Targeted property-tax initiatives and state funding would allow the citizens of each school district to prioritize their OWN needs and address these with community-based plans for expansion of early learning programs, along with other educational opportunities for students. In terms of a state-wide solution, we are already working to help draft a bill within the General Assembly to provide early-childhood funding through the Missouri Foundation Formula. Each of the 14 school districts within the Kansas City city limits have agreed that these options are the best and most equitable methods for expanding pre-kindergarten education for ALL.
Our students are our top priority. At the same time, we must protect the role of our local boards of education to nurture and support their students and to represent the desires of citizens living within multiple communities. It is inaccurate and unfortunate to characterize our lack of support for this plan as a lack of concern for children. Nothing could be further from the truth. We seek fair and effective solutions for ALL students.
Another thing to note, all the mayoral candidates except for James’ endorsed candidate, Jolie Justus, are also against the Pre-K tax.
