KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is getting ready to throw its hat into the ring to host the next Republican National Convention.
Mayor Quinton Lucas' office confirmed Monday that RNC officials reached out to the city in recent weeks to submit a bid to host the convention.
In 2014, the city submitted a bid to host the 2016 convention. The committee ultimately chose Cleveland as the host city.
At the time, Kansas City made the short list as one of six possible host cities. At the top of the officials' list were hotel and transportation plans. Kansas City could meet those expectations by 2024 with the new KCI terminal and streetcar expansion, as well as several hotel openings.
When asked for comment, Visit KC could not confirm any potential bids or details about the process.
