KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Missouri Democratic Party will be hosting a presidential candidate forum two days before the Missouri primary.
Multiple party officials tell KCTV5 News the forum will be held at 2 p.m. on March 8 at the Kansas City Convention Center.
Some candidates have already confirmed they'll be there, but the party did not elaborate on which ones will be there.
However, the party expects all the candidates to be there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.