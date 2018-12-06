KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) - Two Kansas City men are facing federal gun charges after firearms and police equipment were stolen from an unmarked police car.
Leronte Swinton and Carvon Brown, both 19, are charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms.
The Kansas City Star reports federal court documents show the two are suspects in several car break-ins and thefts around Kansas City and in Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties.
Prosecutors say a rifle, handgun and shotgun were taken from a patrol car parked in a south Kansas City on Nov. 10. Two Tasers, two bullet-resistant vests and two hand-held radios were also taken.
Investigators determined two vehicles the suspects were in were involved in several other thefts.
Police arrested Swinton and Brown Monday at a Kansas City home, where other stolen items were found.
