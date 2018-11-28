KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There is a major new hurdle for the Kansas City International Airport plans.
The city and airlines are going to go back and take another look at their plans.
In a statement, Kansas City Mayor Sly James says the airlines made the request to take a second look at the project before making a decision, and the city agreed.
Here is his full statement:
"We met with the airlines and developed some shared understanding on how we marry the City's timeline to get the project underway as soon as possible and the airline carriers' timeline to complete their due diligence. The baggage program is very important to the airlines, and we are committed to ensuring that the resolution of that issue is fair and equitable between the large and small carriers. Since the project cannot move foward with further design and construction until environmental approvals are granted, the airlines have requested as part of their due diligence, and we have agreed, to take a second look at the project scope and ensure everyone is comfortable. We'll report back when more information is available, which we expect some time in January."
Councilman Quinton Lucas also responded on Twitter expressing his frustrations with the project on his account. Click here to read more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.