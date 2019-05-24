KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Symphony is bringing the cannons back for the 17th annual Bank of America Celebration at the Station.
Over 50,000 people are expected to attend the event.
Music Director Michael Stern will lead the Kansas City Symphony and guests in a 100-minute, no-intermission concert filled with patriotic favorites such as “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Armed Forces Salute” and Tchaikovsky’s ever-rousing “1812 Overture” with live firing cannons.
The main theme of the Symphony concert is to thank all generations of service men and women, as well as focus on how those individuals continued to serve their communities after coming home. The program will honor two prominent Kansas Citians, including WWII Navy veteran Edward Matheny, Jr., Vietnam War Army veteran and battalion surgeon HC Palmer.
To mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Symphony will perform a newly co-commissioned work, “From the Earth to the Moon and Beyond” by composer James Beckel Jr.
Events begin at 3 p.m. Sunday.
