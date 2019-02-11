OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An empty pallet is waiting to be restocked with ice melt at Strasser True Value. They’re one of many places across the metro with a shortage.
“I’ve heard a few places are out, we’ve had an influx of customers trying to get it,” Matt Beikman, who is the General Manager at Strasser True Value, said.
They ran out Saturday. Beikman said it’s hard to keep up with demand, because of the constant rounds of winter weather we’ve had this season.
“This year it seems like it’s stuck around a little bit longer, so it’s been a little different, a little challenging,” Beikman voiced.
Several pallets are expected to be delivered to the store Monday and they believe they’ll sell out as soon as they get them.
“We ran out over the weekend and we’re hoping to get loaded up again tomorrow,” Chris Socha, who is the General Manager at Waldo Hardware, stated.
Across town, Socha said phones have been ringing off the hook with customers looking for ice-melt.
“Every second or third customer walking in the door has been looking for ice-melt,” Socha said.
Raymond Thomas, who is a customer, was turned away because of the shortage.
“I don’t know if the rain is going to turn to ice or not, so I need something to prepare my driveway,” Thomas voiced.
They’re expecting a truckload Tuesday. Until then, they’ve started putting out their spring things in hopes that nicer weather will follow.
“I think winter can be done at any point and let’s bring on spring,” Socha stated.
People are getting creative since so many stores are out. KCTV5 heard people have turned to kitty litter and fertilizer.
