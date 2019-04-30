FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Daron McGee said he resigned because he took a new job in Kansas City. But an investigation by the ethics committee said otherwise.
They said he’s accused of firing an employee after she refused to be in a relationship with him. KCTV5 couldn’t find much about McGee’s last few months in office.
After four years in the house, we thought we’d find more. On the Missouri legislative website, KCTV5 found Daron McGee was only working on one piece of legislation. House Bill 1008. And although it’s an important bill, talking about celebratory gunfire, it’s not very big.
The 15 pages of legislation never made it out of committee. KCTV5 also didn’t find a lot of video of McGee in our archive. Only a town hall talking about his house bill.
So what happens now?
“That would be up to the Governor,” Lauren Gepford, with the Missouri Democratic Party, said.
The governor’s office said they’re aware of the resignation, but a special election hasn’t been announced.
“But, for the time being, it’ll be vacant unless he calls a special election,” Gepford said.
KCTV5 reached out several times to McGee’s attorney, but our calls and emails were not returned.
