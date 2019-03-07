Kansas City Star printing building back on market for $31M

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Star's printing pavilion is for sale, again.
The Kansas City Business Journal says the 424,000-square-foot building located at 1601 McGee St., which also also houses its newsroom and business offices, is listed for $31 million.
That price tag includes keeping the newspaper in the building for a long-term lease.
It includes no early termination provisions and no landlord responsibilities.
