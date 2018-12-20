KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A dozen residents in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas have been indicted for their roles in an $8.5 million drug-trafficking conspiracy.
According to authorities, the operation distributed more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine over two years.
Trevor Scott Sparks, 29, Gerald L. Ginnings, 38, Gloria May Jones, 29, Vicente Araujo, 22, Leslie Ladon Walker, 31, and Paul J. Kibodeaux, 35, were all of Kansas City, MO.
Also from around the Kansas City area were Markus Michael A. Patterson, 36, of Grandview, MO and David Robert Richards II, 31, of Louisburg, KS.
Christian Douglas Hansen, 39, Stephanie Thurmond, 28, Leeanna Michelle Schroeder, 25, and Adam Joseph Mainieri, 30 were all from the St. Louis area.
All 12 of the defendants are also charged with participating in a money-laundering conspiracy.
Eleven of the defendants are charged together with possessing firearms in furtherance of violent crimes and drug-trafficking crimes.
