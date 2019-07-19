KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Kansas City Southern on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $128.7 million.
The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.
The railroad company posted revenue of $714 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $703.9 million.
Kansas City Southern shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.
