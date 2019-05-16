KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Thursday is National Barbecue Day, but that’s pretty much every day in Kansas City.
So, if anyone were to compile a list of the best barbecue spots in the nation, you’d think some metro places would be on there, right?
Well, that’s not the case.
Grubhub sent out a list of top barbecue restaurants across the country, most popular barbecue dishes and more. No Kansas City restaurant got a mention, and burnt ends were nowhere on the list.
“Kind of shocking there’s no place for Kansas City on there,” said Joe Pearce, co-owner of Slap’s BBQ in Kansas City, KS, where the pork, brisket and burnt ends are smoked all night long every night.
It’s the same process at dozens of barbecue spots across the metro.
“Kansas City has the best barbecue because we do all types of barbecue well. We don’t focus on just one main protein like brisket or pork or ribs. We cook everything well,” Pearce said.
According to Grubhub, the best barbecue restaurants in the nation are in Chicago, IL, Troy, NY, Los Angeles, CA, and Eugene, OR.
The Top Spots:
• Carson's BBQ (Chicago, IL - BBQ baby back ribs)
• Dinosaur Bar-B-Que (Troy, NY - “Big Ass Pork Plate”)
• Ranch House BBQ & Grill (Los Angeles, CA - Tri Tip Roast)
• Spice N Steam (Eugene, OR - Chinese BBQ pork buns)
“California barbecue? That’s not a thing, is it,” Pearce joked.
Nevada is listed as the state that order the most barbecue.
Who orders the most
The West is putting the south to shame in its love for BBQ! The states who order the most include:
1. Nevada
2. California
3. Oregon
4. Washington
5. Utah
“I’ve been to Nevada. I’ve had their barbecue. Wouldn’t really write home about it,” Pearce said.
Pearce isn’t the only one questioning the credibility of the Grubhub report.
“I think that they probably don’t know anything about barbecue,” said Keith Illig.
“Sounds like grub hub needs to do a new study,” Daniel Dahmer.
The list of the most popular barbecue dishes across the country includes Korean barbecue, vegan barbecue, barbecue wonton soup and a barbecue veggie burger.
The Top BBQ Orders
Brisket took home the top spot, while we also saw a mix of Korean, Chinese and even vegan (and vegetarian!) options.
• BBQ brisket sliders: 359% more popular
• BBQ pork: 300% more popular
• BBQ wonton noodle soup: 252% more popular
• Full rack BBQ baby back rib: 225% more popular
• BBQ short ribs: 220% more popular
• Korean BBQ: 209% more popular
• Vegan BBQ: 185% more popular
• Smokey BBQ burger: 163% more popular
• BBQ veggie burger: 152% more popular
• Brisket BBQ: 150% more popular
“Just because you put a condiment called barbecue sauce on a burger does not make that burger barbecue,” Pearce said.
The Grubhub report was based on data from Grubhub driver’s orders. So to be fair, it might just mean Kansas city doesn’t use Grubhub as much as those other locations.
