FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Bitter cold and piles of snow or sunshine and light jackets?
It's time to look ahead to the winter season.
Our winter is driven by the waters of the Pacific Ocean where a weak El Nino is setting up warming the waters near the equator just west of South America.
Combine that with a positive phase of the Pacific Decadal Oscillation sending warm water to the Northeast Pacific which will likely split the jet stream just off the West Coast.
The polar jet to the north and the sub-tropical jet to the south will combine to warm the air over the western United States while allowing frigid air from the Arctic to hammer the eastern U.S.
Our area looks to lean slightly cooler than normal.
Above normal precipitation will soak the eastern third of the U.S and areas in the extreme southwest while the ridge in the polar jet to our west blocks incoming systems allowing only weak precipitation events to sneak through meaning the Northwest will be drier than normal which will influence our area with slightly drier conditions over the winter.
The combination of temperatures and precipitation will determine our snow expectations this season which calls for heavy snow over the Northeast, while most of the west can expect below normal snow totals.
We can expect a slightly lighter snow season, but I'm fully expecting more snow than we've seen over the last two years.
Here's your breakdown.
Both temperatures and snow will be slightly below normal, so expect a drier than normal winter, but it will be slightly colder as well.
I'm ready to walk out on a skinny limb here with exact numbers.
Temperatures will average up to 2 degrees below normal each day this winter with several cold snaps that will deliver frigid air into our area.
Snow events will be spread out over the season with close to nine separate events of one inch or more. Most of our snow will be in the 1-2 inch range this season.
By the end of winter, we should expect a grand total of 13-19 inches of snow which is 2-6 inches below what our area can expect in a normal winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.