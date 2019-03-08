KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City public school district recently received A $500,000 grant to implement a meal program meant to help students do better in school.
It’s called “Breakfast in the Classroom” and instead of eating in a cafeteria, it’ll allow students to eat their first meal of the day in their classroom.
Initially the school district will implement this concept in 25 of their schools.
They’ve already done so in 6 schools including James Elementary.
School officials say, since allowing student to eat breakfast in the classroom, meal participation has gone up to 96 percent.
Operation Food Search says lack of awareness about school breakfast programs, lack of time to eat, and a stigma associated with the program are some of the reasons students don’t eat school breakfast when it’s served in the cafeteria.
The in-class model is meant to encourage all students to participate in breakfast by providing a more communal feel and is meant to make it possible for all children, no matter the family’s income level.
Operation Food Search says children who eat breakfast at school perform better on standardized tests and have increased attendance.
The program is designed to serve a nutritional breakfast that meets the current USDA nutritional standard.
The goal for the KCPS district is to use the grant to continue to roll the program out to every school within the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.