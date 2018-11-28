KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Back in Oct. 2017, there were more than 15,000 students getting free lunch in the Kansas City public school system.
Today the district is opening five schools to feed hot lunches even though snow is keeping the district classrooms closed.
Tuesday night, the school district announced it would close schools for a third day because of bad roads.
The district knows some students rely on the school cafeterias for lunch and sometimes breakfast.
Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. five schools will be open for school aged kids to get something to eat.
There will be hot lunches available and sack lunches too.
At this point the district has not said why they are opening Wednesday, but not the first two days of the week.
The five schools that will be open are East High School, African-Centered College Prep Lower campus, Gladstone elementary, Northeast Middle School and Central Academy of Excellence.
All of these schools are near bus stops.
