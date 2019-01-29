FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Independence ,Blue Springs, Liberty, Park Hill, Lee's Summit, Leavenworth and Kansas City Public Schools, have canceled classes for Wednesday.
But for the most part in the metro, parents and students are still waiting and wondering.
KCTV5 started asking Monday what the game plan will be for Wednesday when temperatures plummet dangerously low.
It is not a forecast that’s new as KCTV5 meteorologists have been warning about this arctic blast for days now but when it comes to calling off school, they’re approaching it with caution.
On the Kansas side, the districts have already had one conference call Tuesday and plan to have another Tuesday night at 6. The call will likely decide whether students in Olathe, Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley will have class or score an extra day at home this week.
The districts that did respond to questions say there are a number of factors that come into play when deciding whether to cancel classes because of the cold. Two main issues are the outdoor temperature, the wind chill and whether it’s worth the risk for little ones to stand outside waiting for the bus.
They also need to make sure electricity and heat inside the schools themselves aren’t being affected by the dangerous temperatures.
Several districts are expected to meet again Tuesday evening to determine what the day holds for kids across the metro.
