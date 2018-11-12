KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A school bus involved crash has occurred off Booth Avenue and Bannister Road.
The crash happened around 8:15 a .m.
At least 18 children were on the school bus.
The kids were transported on another bus to school.
No word yet on any injuries.
This a developing story, refresh for the latest details.
