KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tuesday night, there was no such thing as too many chefs in the kitchen at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar Kansas City.
“We never get to hang out, or cook together,” Katee McLean, Chef, Owner of Krokstrom Klubb & Market, said.
A dozen chefs stepped away from their own kitchens to cook for 78 guests who bought tickets to a sold out 10 course meal.
“As chefs, we are really good at cooking. So, if somebody needs help, we cook them food,” Bryan Sparks, Chef De Cuisine Jax Fish House Kansas City, said.
When a tornado damaged Deb and Jim Crum’s home and business, their loyal customers, restaurant owners and chefs, insisted on hosting a benefit to help the family.
“We can’t create the dishes we do without them,” McLean said. “Their tomatoes are famous. There is no tomato like a Crum’s tomato.”
The Crum’s own produce was incorporated into several dishes at the event.
“Rick Mullins of Café Sebastienne, his grits that he is using are made from hominy from Deb and Jim,” Sparks said.
The chefs said despite dealing with tornado damage, Deb and Jim kept delivering herbs and vegetables to dozens of gourmet Kansas City restaurants. Sparks even bought tickets to the fundraiser.
“It’s the type of person he [Jim] is. He doesn’t want anything handed to him,” Sparks said. “As chefs, we respect that.”
The evening gave the Crum family a chance to take a break from cleaning up.
“It's unbelievable. It is so much fun. It gets us away from the farm and looking at all the downed trees. This is a happy night,” Deb Crum, Crum’s Heirlooms, said.
“It's a real hard-working group of people and we really appreciate it,” Jim Crum, Crum’s Heirlooms, said.
The chefs involved in Tuesday night’s benefit hope the funds raised can help the Crum family get back to where they were or even better than before.
