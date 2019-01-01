KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s first baby of 2019 made his debut at 12:22 at Research Medical Center Tuesday morning.
Weighing in at 6 pounds and one ounce, the sweet little guy came a little earlier than expected and was almost born on his mother’s birthday.
“I melted…I started crying when I seen his face,” exclaimed Shekela Carter, had first baby of 2019.
There was a big celebration at Research Medical Center Tuesday.
That’s because Monday was Carter’s birthday and Tuesday is her newborn baby’s.
“This is my birthday present…yes he is,” proclaimed Carter.
The baby, who hasn’t quite been named yet, wasn’t due for another couple of weeks. So Monday night, Carter decided she’d spend New Year’s eve and her birthday at the casino, but this sweet boy had other plans.
Turns out, he wanted to be Kansas City’s first baby of the year.
That title got him a whole bunch of goodies from the hospital and a cake for everyone to celebrate!
But you’d be hard pressed to find anyone more excited than the former baby of the family.
Carter says her 9-year-old son simply couldn’t wait for them to get home to see his new brother.
“You been waiting on him huh,” Carter asked her 9-year-old.
The baby will join four other siblings at home ranging in age from 9 to 16. All of them anxiously awaiting their new arrival, the first baby in their family in nearly ten years.
Carter says she gave birth to her son about two hours after she got to the hospital Tuesday night.
