KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A fan favorite will be returning to the coaching staff for the Kansas City Royals this season.
Rusty Kuntz will serve as the team's first base coach in 2021, according to a release from the Kansas City Royals.
Damon Hollins, who served as last year's first base coach, will return to his position as a minor league instructor.
Tony Pena Jr will serve as a coach for the team.
The team also announced the following decisions:
- Terry Bradshaw (hitting)
- Larry Carter (bullpen)
- Cal Eldred (pitching)
- Pedro Grifol (bench)
- John Mabry (Major League coach)
- Vance Wilson (third base).
