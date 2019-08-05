PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- As back-to-school shopping begins, parents might find a new item at office supply stores.
An Office Max in Platte Woods in the only store in the Kansas City area that sells bulletproof backpacks.
One mother said she thinks her children are safe at the school they attend, but see’s the other side of the argument.
She’s still undecided on whether she would buy one for her kids but was not expecting to make the decision yet.
“I don’t’ know how I feel about it,” Lexie Pohl said. “This is the first I’ve heard of it, so I was actually surprised when he said bulletproof. I thought he meant a brand, not actually bulletproof.”
Office Max carries Guard Dog bulletproof backpacks, which will cost around $200, if you make the decision to buy one.
With school starting this week for some school districts, police are looking at their plans to keep children safe while they’re learning.
Tom Phillips, Blue Springs School District’s executive director of public safety, says before buying a bulletproof backpack there needs to be a bigger conversation between parents and their children.
He says children should talk to their parents about any fears they have attending school after the recent mass shootings and attacks on schools in the United States.
“We’re seeing so much more anxiety in our students today, just for that reason. There’s a lot more mental health issues that we’re addressing. It’s not just reading, writing and arithmetic anymore. It’s so much more involved than that,” he said.
Phillips says the Blue Springs School District asked students last year if they want clear backpacks, like the students at Stoneman Douglass High School now carry after a gunman killed 17 of their classmates. The overwhelming answer from students is they like the individuality a traditional backpack brings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.