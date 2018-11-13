KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Winter has made its presence known and though it’s not unavoidable, there are ways to avoid the damage that can follow a winter storm.
With a dip into freezing temperatures, people will want to make sure they’re checking things on their cars like batteries and tires.
The last thing anyone wants to do is getting stranded somewhere in these bitter cold temperatures.
Drivers are more likely to experience dead car batteries or tire pressure issues as the temperature drops.
If a car battery is more than three years old experts say, get it checked.
Also check tire pressure. Tires tend to lose air when the temperatures are cold.
An emergency kit can also be helpful in winter conditions.
It can include de-icer, an ice-scraper, flashlight and a blanket.
Another thing people will want to winter proof is their home.
This can potentially save homeowners thousands of dollars.
Be sure to insulate exposed water pipes so they don’t freeze and crack.
Know how to shut off the water if the pipes do crack.
Also, repair any roof damage or loose shingles.
Snow or ice that collects on a roof can further existing damage and leak inside.
