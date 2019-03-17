KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A sea of green took over several parts of Kansas City Sunday morning.
“Everybody should be Irish today,” said Karen Houchins, resident.
“They have to have green on. If they don’t have green, uh oh shame on them,” Kathleen Henderson, resident, laughed.
Sunday’s wardrobe requires anything green. All shades of green. And some took it up a notch.
“I have collected. I have far more than this. I have collected them for 40 years,” Henderson said. “There are buttons from Ireland, there are buttons from England, from Chicago and lots of different buttons everywhere.”
“It’s about 40 years of thinking, we’ve been in the parade since I was five years old,” Angela Burton, parade participant, said.
And Burton is not the only one dedicated to the holiday and the parade.
“The first parade was 40 years ago. I have only missed one and as the years have passed, I have added to it,” Henderson said.
“I am Irish and like we said, we have been coming to this parade for many many years,” Houchins said.
From costumes to Irish dancing, the annual parade didn't disappoint.
And you couldn't go more than a block without hearing, “Happy Saint Patrick’s Day.”
