KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- An animal rescue has named a litter of puppies born during an outbreak of severe weather after our StormTrack5 meteorologists.
Midwest Animal Resq of Raytown says the puppies were born May 24, when tornado warnings were issued. One day earlier, storms injured about two dozen people in Missouri's capital city and killed three others elsewhere in the state.
The animal rescue said in a Facebook post that, "We figured they needed to be named after some of the folks who helped keep KC safe that night! Welcome to the world weather pups."
One of the puppies is named for Erin Little and another is named Gary Amble.
