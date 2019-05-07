KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- All the recent rain and flash flood warnings have businesses in flood-prone areas of Kansas City on edge.
Kansas City Water Services purchased the entire strip mall along Indian Creek where Coach's Bar & Grill was once located. In the next six weeks or so, they’ll demolish the buildings. Eventually, they will take up all the asphalt in the parking lot and create a green space.
The grass and dirt will absorb water which the city hopes will help with the flooding problem.
Back in July 2017, water rose to dangerous levels causing water rescues to happen in the strip mall. That severe flooding happened twice within a month.
Although the flood in 2017 was especially bad, businesses around the area say the flooding in the spot was a constant problem. All the businesses in the area that flooded in 2017 are now gone except a car dealership and a produce stand.
They’re both glad the city is doing something, but question how much it will help.
"I think the idea of just making it a green space and that’s it is not going to do that much. If they were to invest in the work digging the creek out and making it wider, that might help," business owner Konrad Pfeifauf said.
Employees at some of the nearby car dealers on the stretch of 103rd Street near Indian Creek say they get nervous every time there’s flash flooding and torrential rain in the forecast.
One of the dealers even said their insurance requires them to move their vehicles on the lot to higher ground when there’s a chance of flooding. One of them did that Monday night in preparation for overnight rain.
