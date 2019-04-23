KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- What an incredible contributor to Kansas City. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who's done more for the people of Kansas City then Henry Bloch.
"I wanted to give something to society. I wanted to be remembered for something," Bloch said.
And that he will be.
Henry Bloch was a Kansas City treasure. Not only did he and his brother start H&R Block in their hometown, despite opening more than 1,000 locations, they stayed in Kansas City making a difference for the people in the metro for the rest of their lives.
There's the Bloch School of Management at UMKC, the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art and St. Luke's Hospital where the Bloch’s funded the Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute.
Bloch's kindness and generosity spread across state lines as well. Just outside his Mission Hills home, KCTV5 ran into a woman from Tennessee who visits this neighborhood every couple of years selling magazines.
"He would buy like Boys Life and Jack and Jill," Jessica Marks, who sold magazines to Henry Bloch, said.
Marks said Bloch always had time for a chat and he always renewed his subscriptions. She said the neighbors told her he had passed away Tuesday morning sparking a memory of their last conversation.
"The last time I saw him was probably three or four years ago and I told him, I said, ‘I'll see you in three years,’ and he said, ‘I don't think I'll be here,’” Marks recalled.
Now, Marks and so many others are left with memories, good memories of a man who always took the time to make a difference.
Henry Bloch gifted the Nelson Atkins Museum dozens of classic works of art. Tuesday night, the people at the museum and so many others are remembering him as the real gift.
"His personal passions like devoting time for the arts or something that we will cherish forever," Julián Zugazagoitia, who is the Director of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, said.
Henry and Marion Bloch's art collection is one few can begin to imagine and one they generously donated to the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art years ago.
It was something Bloch planned to do after his death, but he had a change of heart. He wanted to see the happiness that collection would bring to others first hand.
"That was a great satisfaction that he did get to enjoy with his family, with his children and grandchildren and in the openings of those galleries you could see the joy in his face of seeing his familiar paintings mixed with our paintings," Zugazagoitia said.
The museum is mourning the loss of the man they all adored.
"His influence by always praising, trying to make things better will be missed forever. But his legacy is what predominates, and he will be forever present because everything he has contributed to the city," Zugazagoitia said.
And just a few miles down the road at UMKC, students thrive and succeed at the Henry Bloch School of Management.
"He’s demonstrated for our students that you can achieve great success and do great good. He Emphasized the importance of working hard, taking risks, flying right and helping others,” Brian Klaas, who is the Dean of the Henry Bloch School of Management, said
Bloch's philanthropic path went on for miles. He was one of those people who walked the walk, who made a difference, a man Kansas City will never forget.
Bloch’s funeral is private, but a memorial service will be held at the museum on Monday. It is open to the public.
