KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new study says that for gamers Kansas City ranks somewhere in the middle of the pack.
According to Wallethub, Kansas City ranks as the 64th best city for gamers.
The methodology for the study was based off three things: gaming environment, internet quality and coverage, and gamer and developer opportunities.
Per each of those categories Kansas City ranked 93rd in gaming environment, 79th in gamer and developer opportunities, and a stunning 9th in internet quality and coverage.
Kansas City also outranked nearby cities like Wichita and St. Louis.
The gaming industry brings in over $130 billion per year globally.
The number one city was Seattle while Detroit came in last.
You can check out the full study here.
