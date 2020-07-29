KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Public Schools released their back-to-school plans on Wednesday, starting the academic year with all students taking distance or virtual classes.
The KCPS Board of Directors approved Superintendent Mark Bedell’s recommendation that schools delay the start of classes from Aug. 24 to Sept. 8.
"This change gives the Kansas City Health Department more opportunity to track the pandemic and provide valuable guidance to KCPS. The school system will use the additional time to continue to gather district-issued laptop computers from families so that they can be prepared for the new school year. This delay will also help KCPS prepare staff, students and parents for the instructional models that they will be using this year," the district said in release.
In-person classes will start for students in pre-K through grade 3 only after the number of COVID-19 cases in the community decreases for 14 days in a row.
This process will be repeated in phases for upper elementary, middle school and high school students.
The district said the goal is to be back to 100 percent in-person learning when it is safe to do so.
“The decision to reopen our school buildings for in-person classes will be based on data and science,” Bedell said. “We will work closely with public health officials before re-opening any of our school buildings. This process will not follow any predetermined timeline but will rather evolve based on the status of the pandemic in our community. Our response will balance the need to protect public health and provide a public education.”
Teaching and learning in KCPS this year will involve four different models. Students and teachers will use these models based on the status of the pandemic and their grade levels:
Distance Learning – Teachers and students engage in classwork online using a variety of digital tools and applications, including Zoom and Google Classrooms. All classes will start with this model when classes begin on Sept. 8, 2020. Students will participate in distance learning with their school and grade level teachers in an online classroom setting with regular class check-ins, individual student support, class collaboration and regular assignments and grades.
Blended Learning – Students have an “A/B” schedule, attending classes on campus for part of the week and doing distance learning for the other days.
In-Person Learning – Students and teachers engage in learning on campus every day that class is in session.
Virtual Learning – Students use digital tools and virtual platforms for self-paced teaching and learning through the Kansas City Virtual Academy. Students and staff will be spread across the district, essentially meaning that students will not necessarily have a “home school” or “homeroom,” but will be part of the Kansas City Virtual Academy online. Students and parents will be asked to commit to this option for the entire semester if they choose to enroll in this academy.
