KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Public Library's Missouri Valley Sunday Program this week will be the film 'A Legacy of Leadership'.
It will be streamed on the library's YouTube page at 3 p.m.
This Sunday's presentation is about Kansas City civil rights leader Leon M. Jordan.
Jordan was among the most influential African Americans in Missouri before being shot to death in 1970.
He lent a powerful presence as a co-founder of Freedom Incorporated and three-term state legislator in Missouri.
In a discussion of his new film 'A Legacy of Leadership', local filmmaker Emiel Cleaver examines Jordan’s career and enduring legacy.
The presentation on Jordan is co-presented by the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area as part of a grant to engage the community in discussions of race and equality.
It’s among a series of Library events commemorating Black History Month in February.
Register here: https://www.kclibrary.org/node/29655/register
