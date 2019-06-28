FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Effective Monday, the Kansas City Public Library will not charge fines on overdue materials.
The new policy is called Freedom from Fines.
This policy introduces no more daily late fines, clears existing overdue fines from all accounts, and no fine-related restrictions on the use of public computers or digital materials. Any fees related to lost or damaged materials will remain in effect.
Freedom from Fines is set to unblock over 9,000 accounts, re-allowing access to library resources.
The Kansas City Public Library joins over 450 other libraries around the country that are eliminating late fines. Recent research shows that fines have become barriers that prevent people from using library spaces and their resources.
Through Freedom from Fines, the library hopes to remove barriers of access, end the stress of owing fees, and ensure that all members of the community can use the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.