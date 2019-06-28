KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If it takes you a little extra time to finish the latest Alex Cross thriller, here's some good news: The Kansas City Public Library is doing away with library fines.
It can be a little overwhelming for April Briggs between her five children and library fees.
Briggs said spending the day at the library is a no-brainer for her. “Free, free stuff,” she said. “More kids. It’s easier to find free things, so that way we’re not, ‘We can’t afford this, we can’t afford that.’”
The Kansas City Public Library wants their services to be something all can afford.
“It’s just not worth it to us to make the little bit that it contributes to our revenue to keep people from accessing our services,” they said.
More than 9,000 people owed money to the library for overdue books.
“I’m always late, they’re always late,” Briggs said. “I just paid $16 last week for late books.”
When Briggs is running out the door, books aren’t always top of mind.
“Where are the books at?” she said. “Where’s the library books? I have a special spot for them, but that doesn’t mean anything when there’s five kids running around.”
On Friday, the public library forgave $250,000 in fees.
In fact, KC is following Dallas and Denver by getting rid of late fees.
“If you owe them money, some people feel like they can’t come back, they can’t check out books,” Briggs said. “What if they say, ‘Oh, you owe us money’? The library never does that anyway but, you know, you never know. Some people might be discouraged by owing $16 in fees and feeling like they can’t afford that.”
If your book is lost or damaged, you’ll still have to pay for those infractions. However, taking a few days to finish up your summer book list isn’t going to hurt you.
