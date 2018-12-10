KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The entire metro is waking up seeing Chiefs red!
Kansas City is on the road to the Super Bowl!
The Chiefs nabbed a spot in the playoffs after an overtime win against Baltimore.
Thousands of people braved the cold out Sunday to watch the Chiefs beat the Ravens and secure their spot in the playoffs.
Fans are already looking ahead in hopes of having a home field advantage playoff game.
Tickets to the playoffs games are on sale now.
If you go to ticketmaster it still says TBA for the AFC championship game and the first playoff game.
But you can buy tickets as of last Friday and there’s still plenty available.
The cheapest tickets are in the 300’s at about $100 each.
The best seats are around $800 on ticketmaster already!
The chiefs do have to win 2 of their remaining 3 games for that home field playoff game.
They play the Chargers and Raiders in Kansas City and the Seahawks in Seattle.
