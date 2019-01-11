KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Missouri had 200 crews ready to go and clear the roads the moment the precipitation turned to snow on Friday.
City leaders laid out their plans in the morning and by 5 p.m., crews were already getting a head start on the storm.
“They do their best and I think they try to get to it as quick as they can, so I’m expecting that it’ll be similar, but I think they’re always trying their hardest,” said Kansas City resident Chris Adams.
Main streets are cleared curb-to-curb.
On residential streets, they clear a 7-foot path. If there is more than 6 inches of snow, cul-de-sacs and dead ends done last. Additionally, residential crews only salt hills, curbs, intersections.
“Temperature lows are supposed to be around 30, so salt should work very well because it’s supposed to be a wet heavy snow and that means there’s going to be a lot of moisture present,” said Greg Bolon with KCMO Public Works. “When moisture and salt melt, that’s what makes salt brine, which should keep the roads pretty pliable.”
In phase one of city’s snow emergency plan, they are asking people to park in certain places.
On roads that run north and south, you should park on the western side the street. You should park on the northern side of streets that run east and west.
If you’ve parked on a street labeled as an emergency route, you will be ticketed and towed. If you get a ticket for parking along a designated snow route, it could cost you about $200.
While they’re doing all this, 80,000 people will be moving in and around Arrowhead for the Chiefs first playoff game.
Patrick Richardson flew in from Indiana.
“This will be my first outdoor game ever,” he said. “That’s kind of crazy since Indy is an indoor stadium. I don’t know anything about it.”
Fans appreciate the city's efforts to keep people headed to Arrowhead safe.
“Uber prices are probably going to be a little higher than normal because of the weather, but you know, bad weather… you got to do things like put salt down and plow,” said Paul Rowland, who is going to the Chiefs game.
The main thing to remember is go slow, pay attention, and give yourself extra time to get were you need to go.
“What we’re trying to do is make sure everybody has information so they can prepare properly and know what’s going on,” said Kansas City Mayor Sly James. “We also want to make them aware of what’s going on in the city. We’re prepared for this. We can handle this.”
