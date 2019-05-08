KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police were led on a pursuit that ended at 5th and Delaware in the River Market.

Kansas City police started chasing a vehicle Wednesday just after 5 p.m. in the North Kansas City area.

During the pursuit, the vehicle hit another vehicle on southbound 35 by Paseo.

The vehicle continued to 5th and Delaware where the subject got out of the vehicle and ran.

Officers caught and arrested the subject a couple feet from where the subject ran out of the vehicle.

Later, Kansas City police posted a tweet saying the reason the pursuit began was because the vehicle was part of a robbery/carjacking investigation. 

One adult female is in custody for further questioning. 

