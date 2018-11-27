KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is warning residents of a scam that is taking over a department phone line.
Officers explained that many residents were getting calls from a number matching the department’s main administrative line.
The caller would say that the person’s grandchild was in trouble and that the person needed to pay money immediately to bail them out or otherwise address the problem.
The department tweeted the warning Tuesday, noting that officers had received nearly a hundred phone calls about the scam.
Department officials had very direct advice for anyone receiving this call – just hang up.
