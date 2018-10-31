KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Halloween can be a potentially dangerous time to be a pedestrian.
Because of that, KCPD is now warning families to take caution when kids go out and trick-or-treat Wednesday night.
According to police, one of the biggest challenges they see on Halloween are kids in the street.
They strongly suggest people use the sidewalks and crosswalks.
According to Safe Kids World-Wide, on average twice as many child pedestrians are killed while walking on Halloween compared to other days of the year.
KCPD says trick-or-treaters should wear reflective clothing or tape, and carry a flashlight.
That way cars can see them coming and going from house to house.
KCPD also says for drivers, make sure to be watching out and giving yourself a little extra drive time, especially in the neighborhoods.
