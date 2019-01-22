KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A driver was shot by Kansas City police Tuesday evening after officers said he fired at them following a traffic stop and a chase.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the incident occurred near the intersection of 34th Street and Garfield around 6:15 p.m.
Officers said that they attempted to stop the vehicle due to a traffic violation at 34th and Brooklyn. The suspect did not stop and proceeded to crash his vehicle at 34th Street and Garfield. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.
Police said the man then fired at officers during the pursuit, at which time the officers returned fire and shot the man.
Officials said the man suffered non-life-threatening wounds and is in stable condition at a local hospital. They added that there were no injuries to the officers involved in the incident.
