KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are seeking help locating a 23-year-old man who walked away from a mental health treatment center.
Christian Ault was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Holmes Street.
He is in need of daily medication and medical care.
He was last seen wearing a red coat, mulit-colored shorts and flip flops.
Ault is 6’1” tall, 360 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have information about his location, contact the police at 816-234-5136.
