KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are seeking help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Samantha Ford was last seen at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Harrison Street. Her family is concerned for her well-being.
She was wearing a cream colored coat and blue jogging pants. Samantha’s family is concerned for her well-being.
Samantha is 5’6" tall and 100 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.
As of 4:45 Tuesday evening, Ford returned home safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.