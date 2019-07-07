RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after shots were fired at a zTrip driver early Sunday morning.
Officers were called about 5:15 a.m. to the 8800 block of East 63rd Street on a drive-by shooting.
Investigators said the zTrip driver was shot near the 7200 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard. Although the victim's vehicle was struck, he was not injured.
No suspect has been arrested at this time.
The victim told police the gunman was driving a white Chevrolet, possibly a Malibu.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.