KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are seeking help locating a 28-year-old man who has not been seen for four days.
Tyler Davis was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 leaving the 5550 block of Noland Road.
He needs daily medication, police say.
Davis is 6-feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Please call police at 234-5136 if you know where he is.
