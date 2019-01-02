KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are trying to locate a sex offender.
Ralph Eskridge, 52, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri Warrant for Sex Offender Registration Violation.
His original offense occurred during 1992 in Kansas City, Missouri and involved the sexual assault of a 78-year-old female.
His last known address was near 110th & Greenwood in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current whereabouts is unknown.
Eskridge is described as a black male, six-foot-tall, and 220 pounds. He has tattoos on his left arm and chest.
He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.
Eskridge has been known to have violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.
