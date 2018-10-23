KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are search for a missing and endangered woman.
Teecha Webb, 49, was last seen Sunday on the 3000 block of 36th Street.
She stands 5 feet, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.
Webb is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and is said to be non-compliant with medication.
She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a blue flannel shirt and grey pants.
If you see her contact the Kansas City Police Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5136.
