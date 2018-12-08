Kansas City Police are searching for a man who has been missing since December 5th.
Roosevelt Riley was last seen in the area of 63rd and Woodland.
He has a heart condition and family is concerned for his welfare.
If you have any information, call KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.