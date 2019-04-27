Ramya Wells

Ramya Wells was last seen in the area of 30th and Indiana.

 Kansas City Police Department

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who ran away and is considered missing and endangered.

Ramya D. Wells is 14-years-old, 5'8", 170 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on April 26th in the area of 30th and Indiana in KCMO. She was wearing a gray Missouri State hoodie, a pair of green and white shorts with a pair of black and white flip flops.

Ramya's family is concerned for her well-being and safety.

If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

