KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities say someone threw an explosive device into an SUV parked outside of a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex right before it blew up.
The explosion happened Sunday morning at 61st and Leavenworth and damaged the Chevrolet TrailBlazer. No one was in the vehicle or was hurt by the blast.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler says his department has requested help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation.
