KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Discussions on the KC Mounted Patrol will resume Tuesday.
In April, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith said he was considering disbanding the unit to make way for more officers on the street. Now, the unit could stay.
The KC Mounted Patrol is on the agenda for the police commissioners meeting, and there is expected to be some sort of announcement.
In a statement from KCPD, it said the Chief is likely to discuss with the board ways that they can better use the unit to accomplish the goals of crime reduction. Specifically, violent crime reduction.
KCTV5 has been told there is no indication that there will be any kind of announcement ending or disbanding the Mounted Patrol.
KCPD has considered cutting the unit and releasing those officers to other divisions.
Each year the city spends around $50,000 on upkeep and supplies for the horses.
Then a nonprofit called, “The friends of the KC Mounted Patrol” raises money to supplement the unit’s equipment and upkeep costs.
The meeting will take place at KCPDs headquarters Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.
The last public meeting was packed with supporters of those wanting the unit to stay.
As for the future of the KC mounted patrol. It’s is still up in the air, in a way. It’s possible its role could change.
