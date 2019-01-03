Kansas City police respond to man who was shot in face

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police responded to a shooting where a man was shot in the face.
Thursday night at approximately 10:55, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Euclid Avenue for a shooting.
Officials say that a man was shot in the face. He was taken to an area hospital.
Police do not know at this time if the man has life-threating injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more information.
