Kansas City police report over 300 wrecks in 24 hours

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say over the last 24 hours the metro has had a reported 301 vehicle crashes.
Police say on a normal day less than 100 reports are made and over Monday and Tuesday only 79 reports were made.
Road conditions across the Kansas City area, particularly on the Missouri side of the state line, were especially treacherous leading to injuries, multi-vehicle crashes, closed schools and highway closures.
Kansas City police say roads are improving but people should still proceed with caution.
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Missouri state road crews did not pre-treat roads Tuesday night, MoDOT …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.