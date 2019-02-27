Kansas City police report over 300 wrecks in 24 hours

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say over the last 24 hours the metro has had a reported 301 vehicle crashes.

Police say on a normal day less than 100 reports are made and over Monday and Tuesday only 79 reports were made.

Road conditions across the Kansas City area, particularly on the Missouri side of the state line, were especially treacherous leading to injuries, multi-vehicle crashes, closed schools and highway closures.

Kansas City police say roads are improving but people should still proceed with caution.